CAYUGA, Texas (KETK) – Cayuga ISD will hold a bond election on May 6 for a $20.6 million bond proposal.

The ballot text will be as follows:

“The issuance of $20,600,000 of bonds by the Cayuga Independent School District for school facilities (and any necessary or related removal of existing facilities), and the levying of a tax in payment thereof to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the cost of any credit agreements executed in connection with the bonds. This is a property tax increase.”

If approved, the bond would fund the following projects:

Ag shop renovation and addition Reconfigure/renovate classroom space, covered outdoor workspace, expand shop workspace

Middle and high school renovations Electrical upgrades and repairs along with a complete roofing replacement

Multipurpose gymnasium 800 fixed seats, locker rooms and parking



Photo courtesy of Cayuga ISD

Photo courtesy of Cayuga ISD

Cayuga ISD has a personal tax rate calculator for residents to see the monthly tax impact if the bond passes. They also provided the following table showing tax impacts:

Courtesy of Cayuga ISD

The proposal was developed by the Facility Advisory Committee that met throughout the fall. “Parents, teachers, staff, and community members all offered unique perspectives as the group worked to identify potential needs,” according to Cayuga ISD.