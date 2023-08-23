NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — After months of searching, the City Council of Nacogdoches will be hiring Rick Beverlin as they have made their final decision on who will take the office of city manager.

“We’re extremely happy to have hired as quality a candidate as Rick Beverlin to be the next City Manager of Nacogdoches,” Mayor Randy Johnson said. “We are pleased to announce that we’ve agreed on and executed a contract with Rick and he will join us on or before November 2nd. I’m extremely thankful to [Human Resources Director] Bonita Hall and her staff for guiding us through this process and as well as my fellow council members for their commitment to the search as well.”

In the past, Beverlin had been serving as the city manager for Leander near Austin since 2019. Beverlin was up against stiff competition before his hiring as the Nacogdoches City Council went through 50 applicants looking for the right person for the job. His first day will be Nov. 2. Beverlin said that he feels humbled being chosen and is honored to serve.

“Being selected by the City Council to serve as the next City Manager of Nacogdoches is truly humbling,” said Beverlin. “Our family is grateful for the warmth and hospitality of the entire community, which genuinely cares about its unique history, and its future.”