JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – For the May 7 election, Jacksonville citizens will be able to vote on a proposition for their city.

Proposition A asks whether the Jacksonville City Council should have the authority to convey or lease property known as Kiwanis Park. According to the city, the net proceeds would be used “for park purposes”, primarily for “the costs associated with the construction of improvements to and development of Lake Jacksonville Concession, Lake Jacksonville Park and/or Lake Jacksonville Campground.”

Kiwanis Park is located outside the city limits, south of the Lake Jacksonville dam. The city says they’re looking to sell the ramp because its location makes it difficult to maintain and patrol.

If passed, the city would proceed with the sale or lease of seven lake lots for development of single family homes. Revenue from that sale is required by state law to fund improvements or acquisition of public park land.

Opponents of the proposition say that it would impede public access for boating, swimming and fishing, effectively making the lake more exclusive.

According to a release from the city, approximately $400,000 would be used as matching funds for a grant awarded for improvements to the boat ramp and concession areas at Lake Jacksonville Park.

Funds not used in those improvements would go towards other projects such as: