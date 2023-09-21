TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Cody Grace has announced that he is running as a Democrat to replace State Rep. Matt Schaefer in Texas House District Six.

Schaefer recently announced that he won’t be seeking re-election and local businessman Daniel Alders has announced that he will also be running as a Republican to replace Schaefer.

“I want to focus on education. I think our teachers need to get paid more, our schools need more respect, our schools need to be safer and that’s going to be my primary focus. Political corruption is the next big issue. I think there’s a transparency issue in the state legislature that I want to go and tackle head on,” Grace said.

Grace ran for this seat in the last election cycle but said he has learned a lot since then. If elected he would represent Tyler, Whitehouse, Troup, Noonday, Flint and the surrounding areas.

“Today, I stand before you not merely as a candidate, but as a servant, ready to represent every individual in East Texas,” said Grace.

To learn more visit Cody Grace for Texas online.