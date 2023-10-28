HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Como-Pickton Consolidated Independent School District is asking voters to pass a $29,580,000 bond that would fund a new gymnasium and a Career Technical Education facility.

The district said that their current gymnasium and CTE facilities are so old that their school population has doubled since they were first built. The superintendent Dr. Greg Bower said that the districts first and only bond ever was passed in 1969.

The school’s gymnasium is shared for practice and games by 8 different basketball teams. For assemblies and pep rallies students will have to sit on the floor because their bleachers are full. The band has to stand in the corner of the gym and part of the gym is used for storage.

The district’s CTE facility is also well past it’s capacity. It was built over 50 years ago as a temporary structure, meaning it wont be able to used by students for much longer.

The district said they will be able to leverage $17,000,000 and if the local Pine Forest Solar Project starts construction they’ll be able to increase that amount to 29,580,000 with no additional tax burden. The solar project would be able to pay for 30% of the districts debt burden.

According to the district, a taxpayer whose home is valued at $250,000 will see their taxes go down by $40.86 from their 2022 bill.

Como-Pickton CISD residents can vote on the bond until Nov. 3 for early voting and on Election Day Nov. 7, 2023. For more information visit Como-Pickton CISD’s Bond 2023 website online.