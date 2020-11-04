Cornyn defeats Hegar, wins 4th term as Texas Senator

WASHINGTON (KETK) – Texas Senator John Cornyn has won re-election, defeating Air Force veteran MJ Hegar. Hegar conceded the race just past 8:30 p.m., according to a source with the Cornyn campaign.

Cornyn’s fourth term will run through 2026 and picks up a key win for Republicans, who are looking to hold power in the Senate.

The senator came through Tyler last week as part of his tour bus through the Lone Star State.

Speaking to reporters after his welcoming, he stated that Democrats are “trying to transform this country” with a “radical agenda.”. Cornyn said he was optomistic about his chances against MJ Hegar next week

“I know the other side is very energized and they are pouring tens of millions of dollars in here from the East Coast and the West Coast and Washington D.C. They sense an opportunity. But we’ve learned some lessons… We’re traveling to places like East Texas to encourage everyone to get out to vote.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.