CORRIGAN, Texas (KETK) – Corrigan-Camden ISD is calling for a total of $25 million in bonds for the upcoming election season.

The Corrigan-Camden ISD Board of Trustees called for a bond election with two propositions, following the recommendation of the Facility Advisory Committee, the district announced.

The district posted a list of projects that would be completed if the bonds pass. For Proposition A, which is $21,490,700, they will work on high school, elementary and junior high campuses as well as improving district operations.

Proposition B is asking for $3,675,2000 for improvements to the Bulldog Stadium and baseball/softball fields.

Find a more specific breakdown below:

PROPOSITION A – $21,490,700

High School Campus

  • Remodel cafeteria kitchen
  • New cafeteria kitchen equipment
  • New roof on Main Building, Library & Band Hall
  • Front facade upgrades
  • New signage
  • Replace/upgrade flooring in multiple classrooms
  • Bus lane improvements
  • Updates to competition gym and locker rooms
  • Address drainage issues outside competition gym
  • Remodel auxiliary weight room

Elementary Campus

  • Remodel restrooms with plumbing and sewer upgrades
  • New cafeteria kitchen equipment
  • New roof on west side of building
  • Paint entire interior of buildings
  • Replace/upgrade all ceiling tiles
  • Replace/upgrade flooring in multiple classrooms
  • Front facade upgrades
  • New signage
  • PE gym facelift

Junior High Campus

  • Expansion of cafeteria dining hall
  • New cafeteria kitchen equipment
  • Addition of new bus lane
  • Front facade upgrades
  • New signage
  • Parking and sidewalk improvements
  • Replace/upgrade flooring in multiple classrooms
  • New roof
  • New PE gym and field house with dressing and weight rooms
  • Demolition of existing PE gym

District Operations

  • Plumbing infrastructure replacement district-wide
  • New security camera system
  • New exterior door access controls
  • New district-wide phone/intercom system
  • Separate entrance to Central Administration offices
  • Renovation of Central Administration offices

PROPOSITION B – $3,675,200

  • New parking lots for Bulldog Stadium
  • New parking lots for baseball/softball fields
  • Relocation of power lines between baseball/softball fields
  • New fencing, dugouts, and batting cages at baseball/softball fields
  • New turf on Bulldog Stadium playing field