CORRIGAN, Texas (KETK) – Corrigan-Camden ISD is calling for a total of $25 million in bonds for the upcoming election season.
The Corrigan-Camden ISD Board of Trustees called for a bond election with two propositions, following the recommendation of the Facility Advisory Committee, the district announced.
The district posted a list of projects that would be completed if the bonds pass. For Proposition A, which is $21,490,700, they will work on high school, elementary and junior high campuses as well as improving district operations.
Proposition B is asking for $3,675,2000 for improvements to the Bulldog Stadium and baseball/softball fields.
Find a more specific breakdown below:
PROPOSITION A – $21,490,700
High School Campus
- Remodel cafeteria kitchen
- New cafeteria kitchen equipment
- New roof on Main Building, Library & Band Hall
- Front facade upgrades
- New signage
- Replace/upgrade flooring in multiple classrooms
- Bus lane improvements
- Updates to competition gym and locker rooms
- Address drainage issues outside competition gym
- Remodel auxiliary weight room
Elementary Campus
- Remodel restrooms with plumbing and sewer upgrades
- New cafeteria kitchen equipment
- New roof on west side of building
- Paint entire interior of buildings
- Replace/upgrade all ceiling tiles
- Replace/upgrade flooring in multiple classrooms
- Front facade upgrades
- New signage
- PE gym facelift
Junior High Campus
- Expansion of cafeteria dining hall
- New cafeteria kitchen equipment
- Addition of new bus lane
- Front facade upgrades
- New signage
- Parking and sidewalk improvements
- Replace/upgrade flooring in multiple classrooms
- New roof
- New PE gym and field house with dressing and weight rooms
- Demolition of existing PE gym
District Operations
- Plumbing infrastructure replacement district-wide
- New security camera system
- New exterior door access controls
- New district-wide phone/intercom system
- Separate entrance to Central Administration offices
- Renovation of Central Administration offices
PROPOSITION B – $3,675,200
- New parking lots for Bulldog Stadium
- New parking lots for baseball/softball fields
- Relocation of power lines between baseball/softball fields
- New fencing, dugouts, and batting cages at baseball/softball fields
- New turf on Bulldog Stadium playing field