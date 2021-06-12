Dana Goolsby wins mayoral runoff race in Palestine

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Dana Goolsby won the mayoral runoff race in the city of Palestine.

On Saturday the city posted unofficial results of the runoff election between Goolsby and Mitchell Jordan.

The unofficial election results show that Goolsby has 78 more votes than Jordan.

So far Goolsby has come out with the majority with 54.5% and a total of 476 votes. Jordan had 398 votes total at 45.5%

The runoff was held after none of the candidates received more than 50% of the votes in the May 1 election.

On May 1, Goolsby also had received the majority with 41% of the votes compared to Jordan who received 31% of the votes. Because neither made it over the 50% threshold, it resulted in a runoff election.

Voting was held at the Palestine Independent School District Administration Building from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.