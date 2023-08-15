TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A day after Rep. Matt Schaefer announced he would not be seeking reelection to the Texas House of Representatives in 2024, someone new stepped up to the plate.

Local businessman Daniel Alders announced he will run to represent State House District 6. Alders is the President of Drake Management Services, which is a commercial property management company in Tyler.

Before joining Drake, Alders served as East Texas Regional Director to Sen. Ted Cruz where he was “the Senator’s primary liaison to business owners, organizations, community leaders, and constituents across a thirty-five county region.” Before that, he spent five years doing real estate in the Nacogdoches area.

“As a 7th generation Texan and East Texas native, I am running for State Representative because I want to ensure our values of life, liberty and personal responsibility are pursued and defended in Austin,” Alders said. “I am grateful for the encouragement I have received from leaders across Smith County, and especially for Representative Schaefer’s endorsement. I look forward to continuing his legacy of conservative leadership in Austin.”

In addition to Shaefer’s endorsement, Alders said he has support from prominent local figures like State Rep. Cole Hefner and Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman. Former Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce Chairs Jeff Austin III and Mary Elizabeth Jackson also endorsed him.

Alders has been married to Joanna for 14 years with two school-age daughters, Trinity and Madeleine. The family attends Fifth Street Presbyterian Church, where Daniel is the deacon.

He is also a member of the Texas Agricultural Lifetime Leadership Program and has served as chair of the Tyler Liberty Leadership Council.