TYLER, Texas (KETK) – David Stein said in a release on Monday announced he will be running for re-election as the Smith County Republican Party Chairman.

The election is set to take place during the March 2024 primary, and if elected, this will make Stein’s third term in office.

“The progress made in our County Party is significant. When we began, the party was limited financially and had a significant number of open precincts,” Stein said in a release. “Today, the party is on sound financial footing and the number of precinct chairs has almost doubled. We continue to dominate local elections and contribute heavily to statewide victories as Smith County always outpaces the statewide voter turnout.”

Stein is currently the vice president for the Texas Republican County Chairs Association, and is a former Smith County Commissioner. In a release, Stein said he is endorsed by Congressman Nathaniel Moran, State Sen. Bryan Hughes and State Rep. Cole Hefner.

“I am proud of and grateful to the leadership and members of our party who have supported our efforts to promote the values and platform of the Republican Party,” Stein said. “We’ll have another outstanding slate of candidates for our local primary. The challenge for all Republicans is to increase the majority in the U.S. House, regain not only the U.S. Senate but also win the presidency.”