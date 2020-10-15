Day 2: Early voting continues after more than 1,700 people turn out for day 1

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – It’s the second day of early voting. After a massive turn out for day 1, members working at polling locations had to prepare accordingly.

Back in the 2016 election, Jacksonville set a record for having more than 800 voters on the first day. On day one of this year, 951 people showed up at the Norman Activity Center.

Cherokee County has three locations where you can vote. Altogether, more than 1,700 people showed up at the polls on the first day.

Day two looked different. There were shorter lines and less of a wait time.

People who work at the polls say Cherokee County has historically been red. The ratio of red to blue voters is slowly changing.

“At one time, several years ago, when I first started working the ratio was about 10-1. Recently, there have been several more voters to register. And now it’s probably 8-1 to 7-1,” said Molly Lester, presiding judge.

To keep everyone safe, all voters must be socially distanced. There haven’t been any issues at the Activity Center so far.

They will be open again from 8am to 5pm.