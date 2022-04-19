EAST TEXAS (KETK) — May is a crucial month for elections, with not one, but two elections that will determine what goes on the final general election ballot this November.

With the second round of the primary elections now just weeks away, here are some deadlines you should be aware of to make sure your vote gets counted.

May 7 – Statewide Constitutional Amendment Propositions and Local Elections

Monday, April 25 – First day of early voting

Tuesday, April 26 – Last day to to apply for a ballot by mail (received, not postmarked)

Tuesday, May 3 – Last day of early voting

Saturday, May 7 – Election Day

This election will give voters the opportunity to make a decision on two proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution relating to property taxes, as well as how they wish to allocate funds for local entities such as municipalities, school districts, utility districts, water districts and other political subdivisions.

To check which local entities in your county are holding elections on May 7, contact your county election office. To check your registration status and view Early Voting and Election Day polling locations, log in to the Texas Secretary of State’s My Voter Portal.

May 24 – Primary Runoff Elections

This election will settle the scores for both Democratic and Republican candidates who did not receive more than 50% of the vote in the March 1 election. The winner of each party’s primary runoff election will appear as that party’s nominee on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot.

You can view a full list of candidates who will appear on each party’s primary runoff ballot on the Texas Secretary of State’s candidate information portal here.

Voting by Mail

If you are eligible to vote by mail in Texas, you must request a mail ballot from your county’s Early Voting clerk by completing and submitting an Application for Ballot by Mail (ABBM).

If you plan to apply to vote by mail, you must provide one of the following ID numbers:

Texas Driver’s License, Texas Personal Identification Number or Election Identification Certificate Number issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (NOT your voter registration VUID number)

If you have not been issued one of the numbers above, the last 4 digits of your Social Security Number

To learn more about the upcoming primary election, visit votetexas.gov