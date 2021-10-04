Democrat Mike Collier announces 2022 campaign for Texas lieutenant governor

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK/KXAN)- On Monday, Democrat Mike Collier formally announced the beginning of his campaign for Texas Lieutenant Governor for the 2022 race.

Collier is running against Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Democrat Mathew Dowd, a chief strategist for George W. Bush’s campaign.

Collier ran against Patrick in 2018, and he lost by 4.8%.

According to a press release from Collier’s office, the candidate traveled around Texas and met with residents. He has also raised more than $1 million in donations not affiliated with PACs.

In 2018, Collier was in the closest race for lieutenant governor in the last 20 years. He was also senior advisor for Texas to President Joe Biden in 2020.

Collier issued the following statement on Monday:

“In November of 2022, Texans will have to answer one simple question: are they better off than they were four years ago? With 700 dead from a grid failure, 60,000 dead to COVID, a lagging state economy, and our constitutional rights under assault, the fact is Texas cannot bear four more years of Dan Patrick.

“Today, I am announcing my candidacy because I believe Texas deserves a Lt. Governor who is committed to honestly solving problems. As a career-long auditor, energy expert, and financial watchdog, I’m eager to deliver solutions for the people of Texas — not create more problems. The last few months have shown that our state faces a crisis of competent leadership,” Collier said.

He also mentioned he will try to represent all Texans and not just those who vote for him.

“I vow to do right and risk the consequences, as Sam Houston once advised. I will bring the voices of Texans everywhere to the Texas Senate chamber, and govern by all those who call Texas home — not solely by those who voted for me. I will focus the attention of the State Senate on the real challenges facing our state, such as fixing the d*** grid, fully funding our public schools, protecting our constitutional rights, reigning in property taxes by closing corporate loopholes, bringing the jobs of the twenty-first century to Texas, and so much more. Together, we will rebuild our beloved state. A more united, stronger Texas is in our very near future.”

“I look forward to fighting in every county for every vote for the state I so dearly love.”