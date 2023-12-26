TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A local educator and pastor announced his bid for a seat on the Tyler City Council.

Dexter Floyd, Principal of Tyler ISD’s RISE Academy and pastor for Designed for Worship Church of God in Christ, is running for Tyler City Council District 2. Election Day is May 4.

“I am running for City Council to make a real difference in our community. Tyler needs leadership that understands the unique challenges and strengths of District 2,” Floyd said. “I am committed to representing the diverse voices of our minority-majority district and working tirelessly to create a more equitable, safe, and prosperous Tyler for all.”

Floyd said his campaign will focus on the key issues of his district, which include fostering affordable housing, bridging healthcare gaps, facilitating more community policing strategies and revitalizing neighborhoods.

“Dr. Dexter Floyd is a distinguished leader and dedicated advocate for education and community empowerment, making him an ideal representative for the vibrant and diverse communities of District 2,” according to his campaign website. “As the Principal of Tyler ISD’s RISE Academy, a T.E.A. A-rated Campus of Distinction, Dr. Floyd has demonstrated exceptional skill in fostering an educational environment where every student can excel, particularly resonating with the aspirations of Black and Hispanic families.”

District 2 covers West Tyler and has been represented by Broderick McGee since 2018.

Floyd’s campaign will start with a series of listening tours and community events for residents in his district.

“I want to hear from you, understand your concerns, and work together to find solutions that will benefit our community,” Floyd said.

You can visit Floyd’s website for more information.