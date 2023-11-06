SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Justice Department announced Monday that Smith County was one of four Texas counties found to be in violation of Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act, stating that their elections website is not accessible to people with certain disabilities.

Smith County received a public letter dated Nov. 6, one day before Election Day, along with Colorado County, Runnels County and Upton County, detailing the DOJ’s findings.

The DOJ said they found the websites “are not accessible to individuals who are blind or have low vision, or who cannot grasp a mouse, and use screen readers, keyboards or other assistive technology.” The letter brought up the following points:

The ExpressVote video link and other elements are inaccessible using a keyboard The letter said some elements of the website are only accessible using a mouse, so those with manual disabilities who can only use a keyboard cannot navigate the website with ease.

Search results are not announced The letter said that the website does not announce when “no search results are found or when a count value of search results is displayed” for people with vision disabilities that use screen readers to read aloud text on a webpage.

Headings are not used correctly The letter said that many of the website’s headings are not coded correctly, meaning they are not accessible to people with vision disabilities using screen readers.

Several PDF documents on the website are inaccessible Those with vision or manual disabilities using screen readers may find that PDFs on the website are not properly tagged or coded to make them accessible, the letter stated.

Main menus with sub-menus expand inappropriately For those who can only use a keyboard, the main menus and sub-menus require keyboard users to “tab through all of them to move to the next main menu,” when the letter said main menus should only show sub-menus when you hit “enter” on a keyboard.

The search results page has several label announcing issues Screen readers do not always announce the label of a checkbox, for example the labels on the left side of the search results page and the “search by” and “sort by” fields are not announced, according to the letter.



The investigation was launched in response to a complaint about accessibility of the website.

According to the DOJ’s letter to Smith County, the “complainants notified the county of these website accessibility barriers and requested that the county make its online content accessible to people with disabilities. After the county failed to do so, the complainants filed their complaint with the Department [of Justice].”

The letter, linked here, details how the county can meet its legal obligations.

“Voting is fundamental to American democracy,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “It is imperative that all eligible voters with disabilities across the country have the information they need to access the ballot and exercise their right to vote in state and federal elections.”

Election Day is Nov. 7.