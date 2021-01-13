San Antonio woman arrested for election fraud crimes

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – A San Antonio woman has been charged with felony crimes involving election fraud, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Wednesday.

Rachel Rodriguez was seen in a Project Veritas video and arrested after the Election Fraud Division of the Office of the Attorney General reviewed dozens of hours of footage. She was charged with election fraud, illegal voting, unlawfully assisting people voting by mail and unlawfully possessing an official ballot, the announcement said.

If convicted, Rodriguez could face up to 20 years in prison.

“Many continue to claim that there’s no such thing as election fraud,” Paxton said. “We’ve always known that such a claim is false and misleading, and today we have additional hard evidence. This is a victory for election integrity and a strong signal that anyone who attempts to defraud the people of Texas, deprive them of their vote, or undermine the integrity of elections will be brought to justice.”

Paxton said he is “fiercely committed to ensuring the voting process is secure and fair throughout the state, and my office is prepared to assist any Texas county in combating this insidious, un-American form of fraud.”

The investigation is ongoing, Paxton said.