GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Following the final day of early voting on Friday, the first figures for voter turnout have officially been released; and they aren’t quite the same this time around.

In Smith County, a grand total of 18,843 voters cast their votes at the polls, a figure that is just slightly less than the last major primary election in 2020. Two years ago, 19,219 people showed out for early voting, making this year’s turnout down by approximately 2%.

However, despite a lower total voter turnout, Republicans saw an increase of early voters this year compared to the 2020 primary election. This year, 15,302 Republicans participated in early voting, compared to 14,946 in 2020, roughly a 2.3% increase. This also gave them just over 81% of the early vote.

Democrats, however, dropped in their early voter turnout this time around. The Democratic party in Smith County saw a near 19% drop in voter turnout, with 3,541 votes cast in this year’s primary election, as opposed to 4,273 in 2020.

Smith County saw a total of 921 mail-in ballots, receiving 542 from Democrats and 379 from Republicans, compared to 971 and 437 in 2020.

Over in Gregg County, voter turnout increased. In fact, according to the data provided, early voter turnout has been on a slow upward trend in the county over the past four years. A total 6,761 people showed out for the early voting period, the largest since 2016.

Gregg County has yet to provide numbers for specific turnouts in the Republican or Democrat parties.