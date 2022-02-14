LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Election Day is March 1, but early voting starts Monday, Feb. 14 around Texas.

With important statewide offices like Texas governor up for election, along with several local seats, there are big decisions for Texas voters to make this year.

Mail-in ballots are low on numbers right now, and officials are asking you to make sure you double-check everything on your forms.

“It’s light right now. I think we have probably received 400 request for ballot by mail,” said Election Assistant Connie Brown.

So far the turnout hasn’t been big in Lufkin, but as the week progresses they are expecting more people to come out.

“I always suggest to vote early and make sure you don’t say, ‘Well I’m going to wait until Election Day’ and then something happens and you can’t vote,” Brown said.

Early voting locations will be open until Feb. 25, and you will have until 7 p.m. each day to get your vote in.

“On Election Day, make sure you know that you can go to any 30 voting locations to cast your ballot. You don’t have to go to a certain precinct anymore,” Brown said.