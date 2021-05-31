Early voting begins Tuesday in Lufkin City Council runoff

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — Early voting will begin on Tuesday in the runoff race for Lufkin City Council Ward 4.

In the runoff are Wes Suiter who received 366 votes and Kim Ogden who received 359 votes on May 1. A third candidate, Mark Dunn, received 314 votes. The top two vote-getters moved to the runoff.

Early voting will take at Lufkin City Hall, 300 E. Shepherd St., from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 1-2, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 3-4 and June 7-8.

On Election Day, June 12, voting will take 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Slack School, 1305 Fuller Spring Drive.