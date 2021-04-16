Early voting in Smith County for May 1 election to begin Monday

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Monday, April 19, early voting will begin in Smith County for the May 1 election.

The local races include elections for the City of Tyler, City of Hideaway; and Lindale, Bullard, Chapel Hill and Troup independent School Districts.

Early voting will take place at five polling places on April 19 through the 23rd from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on April 26 and the 27th from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The locations include:

  • The Hub – 304 E. Ferguson in Tyler
  • Chapel Hill Administration Building – 11134 County Road 2249 in Tyler
  • Bullard Southern Baptist Church – 716 N. Houston St. in Bullard
  • Lillie Russell Memorial Library – 200 E. Hubbard St. in Lindale
  • Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library – 102 S. Georgia St. in Troup

Election Day will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at 15 polling places.

TYLER LOCATIONS OPEN ON ELECTION DAY:

  • Bell Elementary – 1409 Hankerson St.
  • Chapel Hill Fire Department – 13801 County Road 220
  • Clarkston Elementary School – 2915 Williamsburg Dr.
  • Dayspring Methodist Church – 310 W Cumberland Rd
  • Glass Recreation Center – 501 W 32nd St
  • The HUB-Smith County – 304 E Ferguson St
  • Jones/Boshears Elementary – 3450 Chandler Hwy
  • Soma Church – 3700 Old Bullard Rd
  • St. Louis Baptist Church – 4000 Frankston Hwy
  • St. Violet Baptist Church – 14129 FM 2767
  • TJ Austin Elementary – 1105 W Franklin St

BULLARD LOCATION OPEN ON ELECTION DAY:

Bullard Southern Baptist – 716 N Houston St

HIDEAWAY LOCATION OPEN ON ELECTION DAY:

Hideaway Member Service Building – 101 Hide A Way Ln

LINDALE LOCATION OPEN ON ELECTION DAY:

Lillie Russell Memorial Library Lindale – 200 E Hubbard St

TROUP LOCATION OPEN ON ELECTION DAY:

Cameron-J Jarvis Library – 102 S Georgia St

