SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Monday, April 19, early voting will begin in Smith County for the May 1 election.
The local races include elections for the City of Tyler, City of Hideaway; and Lindale, Bullard, Chapel Hill and Troup independent School Districts.
Early voting will take place at five polling places on April 19 through the 23rd from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on April 26 and the 27th from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The locations include:
- The Hub – 304 E. Ferguson in Tyler
- Chapel Hill Administration Building – 11134 County Road 2249 in Tyler
- Bullard Southern Baptist Church – 716 N. Houston St. in Bullard
- Lillie Russell Memorial Library – 200 E. Hubbard St. in Lindale
- Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library – 102 S. Georgia St. in Troup
Election Day will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at 15 polling places.
TYLER LOCATIONS OPEN ON ELECTION DAY:
- Bell Elementary – 1409 Hankerson St.
- Chapel Hill Fire Department – 13801 County Road 220
- Clarkston Elementary School – 2915 Williamsburg Dr.
- Dayspring Methodist Church – 310 W Cumberland Rd
- Glass Recreation Center – 501 W 32nd St
- The HUB-Smith County – 304 E Ferguson St
- Jones/Boshears Elementary – 3450 Chandler Hwy
- Soma Church – 3700 Old Bullard Rd
- St. Louis Baptist Church – 4000 Frankston Hwy
- St. Violet Baptist Church – 14129 FM 2767
- TJ Austin Elementary – 1105 W Franklin St
BULLARD LOCATION OPEN ON ELECTION DAY:
Bullard Southern Baptist – 716 N Houston St
HIDEAWAY LOCATION OPEN ON ELECTION DAY:
Hideaway Member Service Building – 101 Hide A Way Ln
LINDALE LOCATION OPEN ON ELECTION DAY:
Lillie Russell Memorial Library Lindale – 200 E Hubbard St
TROUP LOCATION OPEN ON ELECTION DAY:
Cameron-J Jarvis Library – 102 S Georgia St
- Early voting in Smith County for May 1 election to begin Monday
- 2 dead, officer and woman injured after driver opened fire during traffic stop in San Antonio
- Friday Midday Forecast: Cool & Rainy Friday
- How much excess medical waste is created by COVID-19 vaccinations?
- Lake Tyler Baptist Church shares about their upcoming revival services