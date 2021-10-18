Early voting in Texas starts today: Here’s what you need to know

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Early voting for the Texas 2021 election started Monday, Oct. 18.

This time around, Texans will be given an opportunity to weigh in on the 8 proposed amendments to the state’s Constitution, which include protections of religious services, county infrastructure, and requirements for judges, among others. Early voting ends Oct. 29 and Election Day is Nov. 2.

As of Sept. 1, voters will need to cast their ballots in-person. Mail-in ballots will not be provided unless the voter meets one or more of the following conditions:

Will be away from your county on Election Day and during the hours that early voting is conducted

during the hours that early voting is conducted Are sick or disabled; (as defined in Texas Election Code 82.002(a))

Expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day

Are 65 years of age or older on Election Day

Are confined in jail or involuntary civil commitment

It is important to note that you must be registered to vote in order to cast your ballot on Election Day. If you have not been registered to vote, you will not be able to cast your ballot as the last day to register was Oct. 4. However, if you are unsure about your status, you can confirm it here.

Any registered voter may cast their vote by personal appearance during early voting and on Election Day.

It is also important to note that a valid form of identification will be required at the polls during both early voting and on Election Day. Here are the valid forms of ID that are accepted:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

If, for some reason, a voter does not possess a form of valid identification and cannot reasonably obtain one, they may provide one of the following supporting forms:

copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

copy of or original current utility bill

copy of or original bank statement

copy of or original government check

copy of or original paycheck

copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document) If a voter uses this option, they must also execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration.



For more information on voting in the 2021 statewide election, visit votetexas.gov

To find polling locations in your area, click here.