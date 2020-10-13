Early voting kicks off Tuesday: Here’s what you should know

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Today, kicks off the first day of early voting across Texas, giving residents a total of three weeks to place their vote and share their voice.

This will be the first election that won’t include straight-ticket voting, meaning voters can no longer choose a party’s entire slate of candidates with just a single ballot mark. This year you will have to go through each office to find the name of the candidate that you are voting for.

Also, given the circumstances caused by the pandemic, strict COVID-19 safety precautions will be enforced to ensure safety for both voters and volunteers. Voters in Gregg County are asked to wear masks or gloves and strict social distancing guidelines will be enforced.

Because of this, there will be fewer machines in each polling place, which can make the polls seem busier than usual. Given this reality, Gregg County Elections Administrator, Kathryn Nealy stressed that residents in her area take advantage of early voting.

“We have an extra week because we know that there will be long lines on election day, because of social distancing, and because of the no more one button vote, we will have extra voting locations and an extra week of voting. Kathryn Nealy, Elections Administrator, Gregg County

Gregg County has a total of 10 locations that you can go to, but Nealy did warn that both the Courthouse and Greggton Community center will be extremely busy.

Gregg County Polling Locations

Judson Community Center – 1129 FM 1844, Longview 75605

Broughton Community Center – 801 S MLK Blvd, Longview 75602

Kilgore Community Center – 622 Kay St, Kilgore 75662

Longview Community Center – 500 E Whaley St, Longview 75601

Community Connections – 501 Pine Tree Rd, Longview 75604

White Oak Community Center – 100 E Center St, White Oak 75693

Sabine Old Elementary Cafeteria – 5331 Old Hwy 135, (Liberty City) Gladewater 75647

Elderville Community Center – 10450 Hwy 349, Longview 75601

Greggton Community Center – 3211 W Marshall Ave, Longview 75604

Gregg County District Clerk’s Office – 101 E Methvin St #200, Longview, TX 75601

“That is 18 days and 10 locations. You have 180 opportunities to vote early. There’s no excuse so if you stand in line on election day, just know that you have 180 chances to vote early. From the 13th through the 30th, and in Gregg County on Saturday’s and Sunday’s, we’re straight through 18 days for early voting,” said Nealy.

The last day to apply for mail-in voting is October 23rd. Nealy did emphasize that interested see her immediately to see if they’re eligible. You can contact their office at (903)-236-8458 or elections@co.gregg.tx.us.