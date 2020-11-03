East Texas counties brace for general election

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With just hours away until the general election, East Texas counties prepare for the final day of voting.

The main concern on each county’s mind, coronavirus safety protocols. Smith County is just one example out of all East Texas counties with precautions in place to keep voters safe. “Our election workers will be having masks on, we’ll also have alcohol solution that will be cleaning all voting machines,” said Karen Nelson, the Elections Administrator for Smith County.

Due to the three instead of two weeks of early voting, counties scrambled to make sure polling locations are in tiptop shape for Tuesday. According to Kathryn Nealy, the Election Administrator for Gregg County, the extra time granted, “…cut down our prep time.”

East Texas administrators stressed that voters come well-prepared Tuesday. For example, making sure they vote in the county that they registered in. “I would hate for someone to be in line for 30 minutes to an hour just to get to the front of the line and find out they’re not registered to vote,” said Nealy.

Nealy also warned against procrastination. “I don’t know why people tend to wait until the last minute, but I can tell you that if you wait until the last minute, you will be waiting.” This year because of COVID-19, “you’re gonna have to wait outside because we can’t stuff 50 people in the polling place anymore,” said Nealy. She also warned those who step in voting lines after 7 p.m. Only those who are in line by that time will be able to cast their ballot.

“We had three weeks of early voting, so you had plenty of time to vote early, so don’t wait last minute to go to those polling locations.” Kathryn Nealy, Elections Administrator, Gregg County

Tuesday, East Texas polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can find a list of place to vote here.

5 things you need to know on election day: