WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Despite the March 1 election coming up, according to the Secretary of State’s office, East Texas has seen low numbers in voter turnout.

“I think people just wait until November,” said Laura Wise an elections administrator with Wood County. “They think the November election is the most important.”

Although the Secretary of State reported low voter turnout, Todd Stallings, the Nacogdoches County’s elections administrator, has said they are expecting to have to same or an even higher turnout than in 2018.

“Since we’re kind of a mid-sized county, we fell into this category of having to be open more hours so I think that could be a big factor,” said Stallings. “While we’re having more people come out, I would say the chief reason is just probably interest in our local candidates.”

So far in Nacogdoches, a little more than 2,500 people have cast their ballot.

“We may beat some records this time,” Stallings said. “Not by much, but I think we’ll have some good numbers at the end of this.”

Statistically, midterm elections usually see fewer voters than presidential elections.

Wise said voting during this time is just as important because local elections can directly impact a community.

“We have a lot of local elections that the county really needs to get involved with by voting,” said Wise.

In Wood County, 2,300 have voted right as of this writing.

East Texas elections administrators said the last couple of days of voting is usually the busiest. Early voting ends Friday.