TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas House of Representatives Member Matt Schaefer said in an announcement on Monday he will not seek re-election in 2024.

“It’s time for the next conservative leader to be the voice of House District 6 in Austin. God instituted civil government, He chooses its leaders, and He has called ‘we the people’ to be good stewards of authority,” Schaefer wrote. “So to God be the glory for the privilege to serve my fellow Texans in this capacity for 12 years.”

He was first elected to District 6 in November 2012 after challenging incumbent Representative Leo Berman in the Republican primary.

“I will remain focused on my duties until my term ends. I look forward to spending more time with my wonderful wife, young children, church, and business,” Schaefer wrote. “Future elected office remains in God’s hands. If our outstanding State Senator Bryan Hughes ever chooses higher office, I will strongly consider running for the Texas Senate.”

Schaefer said serving in the Texas House has been one of his highest honors, and he is deeply grateful for his family, staff, friends, campaign supports and fellow citizens for their support.