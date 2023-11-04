TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Election Day for 2023 is this Tuesday, Nov. 7 and KETK has put together all the sample ballots and voting locations that you’ll need to know about before going to the polls.
The deadline to register to vote on Tuesday was Oct. 10. Visit the Texas Secretary of State’s website to find out if your registered to vote this week.
KETK is your local election headquarters so we’ve compiled the following list of sample ballots and voting locations for counties all across East Texas:
ANDERSON
ANGELINA
BOWIE
CAMP
CASS
CHEROKEE
- Where you can vote in Cherokee County
- What’s on the ballot for New Summerfield
- What’s on the plain Cherokee County ballot
FRANKLIN
GREGG
HARRISON
HENDERSON
HOPKINS
HOUSTON
MARION
MORRIS
NACOGDOCHES
PANOLA
POLK
RAINS
RUSK
SABINE
SAN AUGUSTINE
SHELBY
- Where you can vote in Shelby County
- Where you can vote in Center
- What’s on the first page of the ballot in Shelby County
- What’s on the second page of the ballot in Shelby County
SMITH
TITUS
- Where you can vote in Titus County
- What’s on the ballot for Titus County
- What’s on the ballot for Chapel Hill ISD
TRINITY
UPSHUR
- Where you can vote in Upshur County
- What’s on the ballot in Upshur County
- What’s on the ballot for New Diana ISD
VAN ZANDT
- Where you can vote in Van Zandt County (see below image)
- What’s on the ballot for Van Zandt County