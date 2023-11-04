TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Election Day for 2023 is this Tuesday, Nov. 7 and KETK has put together all the sample ballots and voting locations that you’ll need to know about before going to the polls.

The deadline to register to vote on Tuesday was Oct. 10. Visit the Texas Secretary of State’s website to find out if your registered to vote this week.

KETK is your local election headquarters so we’ve compiled the following list of sample ballots and voting locations for counties all across East Texas:

ANDERSON

ANGELINA

BOWIE

CAMP

CASS

CHEROKEE

FRANKLIN

GREGG

HARRISON

HENDERSON

HOPKINS

HOUSTON

MARION

MORRIS

NACOGDOCHES

PANOLA

POLK

RAINS

RUSK

SABINE

SAN AUGUSTINE

SHELBY

SMITH

TITUS

Where you can vote in Titus County

What’s on the ballot for Titus County

What’s on the ballot for Chapel Hill ISD

TRINITY

UPSHUR

VAN ZANDT

Where you can vote in Van Zandt County (see below image)

What’s on the ballot for Van Zandt County

WOOD