HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – East Texas sign businesses have been pretty busy this election season, but it has been normal for a voting year.

Sign Express owner Stephen Strong in Henderson said he has made around 3,000 signs so far and that he is only making signs for four to five candidates this election season.

“When it falls under a presidential election, it’s a little more,” said Strong. “There’s a lot more candidates running at that point.”

Strong said he usually sees a turnaround of three to eight days but has been having trouble finding staff which has been affecting the time frame.

“Last year we hired 22 people. At 10 of those, you would hire them one day, and then they’re supposed to show up on a Monday and there are just no shows as you go,” Strong continued.

Strong has been able to send some of his signs to outside vendors for help.

“We kind of come up with a design, we will proofread it out make sure everything is right including the colors and spelling,” said Strong.

Another sign place in Kilgore not only makes signs for local candidates but also ships to places like Atlanta, Ga. Taylor Made Design Signs owner Henry Taylor said they stay busy each election season.

“We’ve been doing election signs for years and we’ve always been busy this time of year doing election signs and everything,” said Taylor.

Taylor’s design shop is family-owned and has been open since 1962. He said he has expanded the business and hopes to continue for years to come.

Strong and Taylor say they are there for all your sign needs.