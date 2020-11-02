East Texas voters give a final push to the polls, ahead of election day

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With just 48 hours until Election day, Smith County Republicans and Democrats are making a final push to voters, gearing up ahead of election day.

“The spirit of the whole thing and wanting our country to go in a good direction and keep going in the direction that needs to be going,” said Kerry Powell.

On Sunday, Smith County Republicans held their 6th “Drive for 45” event. Hundreds of cars, trucks, and motorcycles lined up, ready to drive around East Texas in an effort to show the community strong support for President Trump’s re-election.

East Texas has a long history of support the Republican Presidential candidate. This year, supporters of President Trump want him to stay in office for a second term, looking at the values he stands for.

“Promises made, promises kept. I think that he is fighting for all of us. He’s increased all of our jobs and I think he’s done a great job with COVID,” explained Traci Fey, who attended the event for the first time.

Congressmen Louie Gohmert joined in on the event, praying over the election, hoping Texas will remain a Red State.

Just a couple of miles away, Smith County Democrats were

“We are handing out campaign material and make sure that folks who may not know whose on the ballot,” said Audrey Spanko, who is running for the Texas State Senate seat for District 1.

Spanko, and Texas House Representative candidate for District 6, Julie Gobble, went door to door in Tyler, speaking with people they say tend to be left out during the elections.

“People who have historically left out of the political process, people that are disenfranchised, marginalized, low income, they historically don’t vote, because they can’t be reached,” explained Gobble.

During the 2016 Presidential Election, African American voters showed up to polls in record lows.

“TO connect with people personally, and look them in the eye, and tell them my name, let them see my face, let them hear from me, and they can ask me tough questions,” said Gobble.

Polls showing a close race between the presidential candidates, as both parties look to inch past the other come election day.