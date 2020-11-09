Five states pass measures to legalize marijuana

TYLER, Texas (KETK/NBC) – Measures to legalize marijuana across a bipartisan group of states scored major victories last week.

Arizona, New Jersey, South Dakota, Montana, and Mississippi legalized some form of marijuana use.

New Jersey is reliably blue while Montana, Mississippi, and South Dakota are solid red states. While Arizona is known as a Republican bastion, the state went blue in this year’s election for just the second time in the past 68 years.

South Dakota became the first state whose voters approved both recreational and medical cannabis in the same election.

Medicinal marijuana also was made legal in Mississippi. New Jersey, Montana, and Arizona all legalized recreational cannabis.