WATCH LIVE: Trump campaign holds news conference in Arizona as lawsuits filed in swing states

PHOENIX (KETK) – The Trump campaign is holding yet another news conference in a swing state on Thursday.

President Trump is currently down in the Arizona vote count and was furious at Fox News for calling the state for Joe Biden on Tuesday night. The network has stood by its decision.

Biden currently leads Trump by more than 12,000 votes, as of this writing.

Nevada Republicans announced Thursday morning that they are suing Clark County, claiming voter fraud.

Nevada is one of the few remaining states that hangs in the balance. The latest Nevada results show President Trump trailing Biden by nearly 12,000 votes.

Republicans allege roughly 10,000 people who cast ballots no longer live in Nevada.

“We firmly believe that there are many voters in this group of mail-in people that are not proper voters. In the last many days, we have received reports of many irregularities across the valley,” said Adam Laxalt, former Nevada Attorney General. “We believe there are dead voters that have been counted. We are also certain there are thousands of people whose votes have been counted who have moved out of Clark County during the pandemic.”

During a news briefing from the Clark County Registrar of Voters, Joe Gloria, on Thursday morning he said he was not “aware of any improper ballots being processed.”