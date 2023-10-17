WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Whitehouse residents can vote in a special election in November to decide how the city’s taxes are reported to the state and how tax dollars are spent.

The city said Proposition A will offer better transparency on property taxes collected, direct more existing funds for economic development and reduce the impact of state government regulations, if passed.

“Right now, the City of Whitehouse reports a certain percentage of our sales taxes to the State as both sales taxes and property taxes, essentially resulting in us over-reporting our property tax collection. Because state regulations examine how much a city collects in property taxes and the State imposes restrictions based on the amount collected, Proposition A will allow the city to avoid burdensome regulations by simply reporting our current processes more transparently.” Mayor James Wansley

The special election could provide funds with less state regulations and bring improvements to the community that could attract new businesses and create new job opportunities.

City officials said Proposition A will not increase the tax rate and are committed to decrease the property tax rate.

“We will continue to find ways to be good stewards of the tax dollars entrusted to us and reduce taxes while providing a great return on investment for our residents,” said Wansley.

The city will hold a community meeting at The REC on Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the special election.

People can find dates and hours polling centers will be open here.