Former appellate judge Sam Griffith withdraws from Smith County Judge race

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Retired appellate judge Sam Griffith has withdrawn from the race for Smith County Judge, leaving Smith County Pct. 1 Commissioner Neal Franklin unopposed.

According to Smith County GOP Chairman David Stein, Griffith dropped out of the race the day after he announced his candidacy. He added that Griffith said he realized that it wasn’t the right situation for him.

Griffith himself told KETK, “I simply decided I’d rather edit my third book of devotionals and finish my fourth book than campaigning.”

He added that he has campaigned for 25 years and that he enjoys writing more these days.

Griffith’s fourth book is still being written, but he has titled it “To Protect and To Serve.” He said that it is a fictional crime novel that is set in Crockett County.

This decision now leaves Neal Franklin unopposed for the position left open by Nathaniel Moran, who plans to run for Rep. Louie Gohmert’s open seat. Gohmert is challenging Attorney General Ken Paxton.