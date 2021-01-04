Former Director of Meals on Wheels announces candidacy for Smith County Pct. 2 Commissioner

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – John Moore, the former Executive Director of Meals on Wheels East Texas announced Monday morning that he would be running for Pct. 2 Smith County Commissioner.

The announcement was made on his Facebook and comes just days after current commissioner Cary Nix released that he would not be seeking a fourth term in 2022. He said that he was “term limiting himself.”

By announcing early, I will have more time to study budgets, infrastructure, the needs of departments, and learn as much as I can before the election. John Moore

Moore served at Meals on Wheels for six months but resigned in November 2019. Moore had previously worked in community roles at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler, Trinity Mother Frances Hospitals and Clinics, Stewart Regional Blood Center, and in broadcasting at KTBB and KNUE Radio in Tyler.

As of this writing, no one else has entered the race. The election will be held in March of next year.

Pct. 2 is located in the southeastern section of Smith County, ecompassing, Whitehouse, Troup, Arp, and portions of Tyler.