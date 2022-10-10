TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Former President Donald Trump endorsed Republican Congressional Candidate and Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran.

In a statement posted Monday to Trump’s Truth Social account, he said Moran would make an “outstanding” representative for the district.

“As the Judge of Smith County, Nathaniel is a Proven Conservative who knows how to Lower Taxes, Grow the Economy, and Create Jobs. He Strongly Supports our Brave Law Enforcement and Veterans, Election Integrity, Secure Borders, and our under siege Second Amendment,” Trump’s statement continued.

Moran tweeted on Monday to say he received a call from Trump endorsing him.

“I am proud to receive this support, and I look forward to joining with Pres. Trump in the fight to put America First and return this country to its core ideals of faith, family, and freedom. #MakeAmericaGreatAgain”

In addition, Moran released a statement thanking Trump.

“It is an honor to receive this strong endorsement,” Moran said. “I am proud to be recognized for my conservative values that represent my home, East Texas. Thank you, President Trump, for this endorsement.”

Moran is running against Democrat Jrmar Jefferson to fill Rep. Louie Gohmert‘s seat for Texas Congressional District 1.