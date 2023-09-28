SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Chris Green, a retired Texas Game Warden, has officially announced his campaign for Smith County Sheriff.

Green’s resume includes more than 30 years of service in law enforcement, with 20 years as Texas Game Warden. Green will be running against the incumbent Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, who announced his reelection bid earlier this year in May.

According to the official campaign website, Green’s first priority of his potential administration is to bring commitment, dedication, professionalism, integrity and accountability.

During his campaign announcement event Green said, “One of the biggest challenges facing most police agencies in the country are not drugs, gangs, increase in crime or budgets, but instead it is the rapidly declining level of public confidence.”

Green also states on his website that as Sheriff of Smith County he will run an ethical office of high integrity and professionalism, that accurately assesses the needs of the county and take appropriate actions, while putting the citizen’s safety first.