Former Tyler ISD School Board President Fritz Hager announces run for Smith County Commissioner

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, Republican Fritz Hager announced his candidacy for Smith County Commissioner for Precinct 1. Hager is the Executive Pastor of Bethel Bible Church, a decorated Desert storm combat veteran and former Tyler ISD School Board President.

“Smith County has been blessed with strong leadership over the last several years, which has resulted in great progress for our community while maintaining one of the lowest tax rates in the state,” Hager said. “I want to use the experience I have gained from serving in the military, working in the corporate world, and leading Smith County’s largest school district to continue to efficiently and effectively fulfill the mission of County government.”

Hager graduated from West Point, and served in Desert Shield and Desert Storm as a tank platoon leader. He was awarder a Silver Star for his action outside of Kuwait City. After his military service, Hager worked as a corporate executive for businesses in Dallas. Following his work as a corporate executive, he received his Master of Theology degree from Dallas Theological Seminary. As well as holding the executive pastor position, Hager continues his military service as a major in the Texas State Guard, where he leads a team of 18 chaplains to provide pastoral counseling and conducts religious services for 800 soldiers.

Hager’s candidacy is supported by several conservative community leaders including Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman, Former State Senator Kevin Eltife and local pediatrician Rick Rogers, MD.

“I am proud to endorse Fritz Hager for Pct. 1 County Commissioner. As Smith County District Attorney, I can honestly say that Fritz is the right man with the right experience to lead this county into the future with the conservative values that make this community great,” said Putman.

Hager is seeking to replace County Commissioner Neal Franklin, who resigned his seat to run for Smith County Judge. Precinct 1 encompasses the southwest portion of Smith County. The Republican Primary will be held on Tuesday, March 1.