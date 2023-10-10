TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Former City of Winona Mayor Kenneth “Rusty” Smith announced on Tuesday he has filed to run for Smith County Commissioner Precinct 3.

Precinct 3, which extends across the northern half of Smith County including Tyler, Lindale and Winona, is currently represented by Commissioner Terry Phillips.

“I have considered running for county commissioner for a while,” Smith, 53, said in a release. “I believe my 14 years of experience in municipal government would be a benefit to Smith County and would allow me to hit the ground running when elected to this position.”

Smith, a TJC alumni, currently works as an IT manager for Brookshire Grocery Company, and currently lives in Winona with his wife Teresa. He was first elected as Alderman for the City of Winona in May 2000 and served for six years before he was elected mayor in 2006.

“The primary driver behind my decision to run for Mayor was that I felt we could accomplish so many great things for the City of Winona,” Smith said in a release. “Over the next eight years we implemented many wonderful improvements for our city.”

Smith said he looks forward to putting his experience to work for the voters of Smith County Precinct 3.