TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Precinct 1 Commissioner Pam Frederick announced on Monday that she is running to be re-elected in 2024.

Frederick, who is running as a Republican, was elected to the position in 2022 to fill the term of Neal Franklin, who replaced Rep. Nathaniel Moran as Smith County Judge. Previously she served Bullard for 20 years as member of city council and then as mayor.

Frederick said her work as commissioner on the mental health crisis has brought tangible results.

“In just a few short months, I have been part of an unprecedented number of community leaders and stakeholders working together to seek answers to our mental health crisis,” said Frederick. “There have been tangible results with many more to come, as our efforts have gained the positive attention of decision makers at the state level.”

Specifically, Frederick said she was proud of creating a mental health diversion officer position at the Smith County Jail.

“As part of the commissioners court, I am proud to have been part of creating a position for a mental health diversion officer in the Smith County Jail, which is one of several steps that will make real improvements in the way offenders with mental health issues are addressed,” Frederick said.

Additionally, she said that work continues on Phase 2 of a voter-approved road and bridge bond that’s supposed to improve more than 280 miles of country roads in Smith County.

“I’ll continue to be responsive to community members as they express concerns related to their roads,” said Frederick. “Working closely with the county engineer, I am able to communicate to residents both immediate and future solutions for road issues.”

Frederick concluded her announcement by saying that it’s been an honor to serve the community as commissioner.

“It has been an honor and a privelege to have been given the opportunity to serve in this role and I would appreciate your support and vote as I seek to continue to serve you,” said Frederick.