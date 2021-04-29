Freeman, Westbrook running for Tyler City Council District 5

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The race for Tyler City Council District 5 pits incumbent Bob Westbrook and former city employee Kenith Freeman.

Both have said they want to see more infrastructure improvements in the district that covers a large part of the city east of Paluxy Drive, including a section of Grande Boulevard that extends to Texas Highway 110.

KENITH FREEMAN

Freeman is a Tyler native and retired city of Tyler employee. He is seeking office for the first time.

Freeman’s campaign slogan is “Oneness of hands, together we win.” He believes that people will fill comfortable coming to him with problems in the district that need to be addressed.

He has said that as a former city employee, he has the knowledge to improve the city’s infrastructure. He is concerned that in some places, fire hydrants are too far apart and that drainage needs to be improved.

BOB WESTBROOK

Westbrook is the incumbent. He was elected to the seat in 2019. He is a former businesses owner who has been active in local and state restaurant associations.

His community service has includes tenures on Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce, the Innovation Pipeline Strategic Planning Committee and Mayor’s Mentorship Assistance Program.

He has said that he will continue to support what he has referred to as the city’s business-like approach to conducting business and that he has been able to use his experience as a former businessman and community leader to serve the residents of the district.

ELECTION DAY VOTING SITES

On Election Day, Smith County voters may vote at any location listed below:

Bell Elementary, 1409 Hankerson St

Chapel Hill Fire Department, 13801 County Road 220

Clarkston Elementary School, 2915 Williamsburg Dr

Tyler Police Department at Faulkner Park, 574 W Cumberland Rd

Glass Recreation Center, 501 W 32nd St

The HUB-Smith County, 304 E Ferguson St

Jones/Boshears Elementary, 3450 Chandler Hwy

Soma Church, 3700 Old Bullard Rd

St Louis Baptist Church, 4000 Frankston Hwy

St Violet Baptist Church, 14129 FM 2767

TJ Austin Elementary, 1105 W Franklin St.

Bullard Southern Baptist ,716 N Houston St., Bullard

Hideaway Member Service Building, 101 Hide A Way Lane, Hideaway

Lillie Russell Memorial Library Lindale, 200 E Hubbard St., Lindale

Cameron-J Jarvis Library, 102 S Georgia St.. Troup.

Click here for a map of Election Day voting sites in Smith County.