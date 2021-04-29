Freeman, Westbrook running for Tyler City Council District 5

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The race for Tyler City Council District 5 pits incumbent Bob Westbrook and former city employee Kenith Freeman.
Both have said they want to see more infrastructure improvements in the district that covers a large part of the city east of Paluxy Drive, including a section of Grande Boulevard that extends to Texas Highway 110.
KENITH FREEMAN
Freeman is a Tyler native and retired city of Tyler employee. He is seeking office for the first time.
Freeman’s campaign slogan is “Oneness of hands, together we win.” He believes that people will fill comfortable coming to him with problems in the district that need to be addressed.
He has said that as a former city employee, he has the knowledge to improve the city’s infrastructure. He is concerned that in some places, fire hydrants are too far apart and that drainage needs to be improved.
BOB WESTBROOK
Westbrook is the incumbent. He was elected to the seat in 2019. He is a former businesses owner who has been active in local and state restaurant associations.
His community service has includes tenures on Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce, the Innovation Pipeline Strategic Planning Committee and Mayor’s Mentorship Assistance Program.
He has said that he will continue to support what he has referred to as the city’s business-like approach to conducting business and that he has been able to use his experience as a former businessman and community leader to serve the residents of the district.
ELECTION DAY VOTING SITES
On Election Day, Smith County voters may vote at any location listed below:
- Bell Elementary, 1409 Hankerson St
- Chapel Hill Fire Department, 13801 County Road 220
- Clarkston Elementary School, 2915 Williamsburg Dr
- Tyler Police Department at Faulkner Park, 574 W Cumberland Rd
- Glass Recreation Center, 501 W 32nd St
- The HUB-Smith County, 304 E Ferguson St
- Jones/Boshears Elementary, 3450 Chandler Hwy
- Soma Church, 3700 Old Bullard Rd
- St Louis Baptist Church, 4000 Frankston Hwy
- St Violet Baptist Church, 14129 FM 2767
- TJ Austin Elementary, 1105 W Franklin St.
- Bullard Southern Baptist ,716 N Houston St., Bullard
- Hideaway Member Service Building, 101 Hide A Way Lane, Hideaway
- Lillie Russell Memorial Library Lindale, 200 E Hubbard St., Lindale
- Cameron-J Jarvis Library, 102 S Georgia St.. Troup.
Click here for a map of Election Day voting sites in Smith County.