Gauna, Martinez running for Tyler ISD District 5 post

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The candidates for Tyler ISD District 5 are challenger Alejandro Gauna and incumbent Aaron D. Martinez.

District 5 includes much of the central part of the district.

ALEJANDRO GAUNA

Gauna is a graduate of Henderson High School and attended Tyler Junior College. He is a technician in a group that studies sleep issues.

Gauna is running on a platform that has four priorities:

Increasing the number of students and funding for Head Start

Increasing the vocational skill trade choices for students

Allocating resources to student needs such as grants, special program and scholarships

Improving the quality of education and student achievement

AARON MARTINEZ

Martinez a graduate of Lubbock ISD and Texas A&M University. He is a certified Arborist with CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System.

He has served on the Tyler ISD Board since 2015.

He lists as accomplishments the rebuilding of Tyler’s two public high schools and gains in student achievement.

“During my six-year tenure as a Tyler ISD School Board Trustee, I have had interactions with every campus within the district,” he said on his Facebook page. “I pride myself on not only being approachable but listening with an open mind.”

ELECTION DAY VOTING SITES

On Election Day, Smith County voters may vote at any location listed below:

Bell Elementary 1409 Hankerson St

Chapel Hill Fire Department 13801 County Road 220

Clarkston Elementary School 2915 Williamsburg Dr

Tyler Police Department at Faulkner Park 574 W Cumberland Rd

Glass Recreation Center 501 W 32nd St

The HUB-Smith County 304 E Ferguson St

Jones/Boshears Elementary 3450 Chandler Hwy

Soma Church 3700 Old Bullard Rd

St Louis Baptist Church 4000 Frankston Hwy

St Violet Baptist Church 14129 FM 2767

TJ Austin Elementary 1105 W Franklin St.

Bullard Southern Baptist 716 N Houston St., Bullard

Hideaway Member Service Building 101 Hide A Way Lane, Hideaway

Lillie Russell Memorial Library Lindale 200 E Hubbard St., Lindale

Cameron-J Jarvis Library 102 S Georgia St. Troup.

