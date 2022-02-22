TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas Attorney General candidate and Land Commissioner George P. Bush stopped in Tyler Tuesday as part of his “Texas First Tour.”

During his meet and greet at the Foundry Coffee House at Bethel Bible Church, Bush talked about several key points in his campaign, including helping law enforcement.

“I couldn’t agree more that law enforcement is under assault, not only around the country but now in red Texas,” Bush said. “We’ve allowed California values to creep into our capital city.”

Bush is set to visit every region of the Lone Star State to “speak with patriots, law enforcement officers, border patrol agents, and religious and grassroots leaders on his plan to put the needs of our state first and fight back against federal overreach.”

The Bush name is a familiar one in politics– Bush is the grandson of President George H. W. Bush, the son of former Florida Governor Jeb Bush and nephew of President George W. Bush.

On his website, Bush outlines what his priorities would be as AG: securing our borders, government accountability, fighting for survivors of human trafficking and defending law enforcement. He calls this his Texas First Plan.

He spoke about current Texas AG Ken Paxton and the criminal charges pending against him. Paxton pleaded not guilty to three felony counts in 2015 in a securities fraud case, and narrowly won reelection three years later.

“I’m not here to assault him, but I have to remind you that he’s facing three felony counts in Houston court, 99 years of maximum criminal sentencing, and he refuses to sit down for a jury trial that’s been pending for seven years,” Bush said.

Earlier this week, a University of Texas/Texas Politics Project poll showed Ken Paxton polling at 47% of Republican primary voters, current General Land Commissioner George P. Bush with 21%, former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman with 16% and current Congressman Louie Gohmert with 15%.