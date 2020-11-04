Gohmert easily elected to 9th term in House of Representatives

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas Representative Louie Gohmert will be headed back to Washington after being easily re-elected for his ninth term, according to AP.

Gohmert defeated Nacogdoches businessman Hank Gilbert who announced his challenge last September. Gilbert became the newest Democrat to go up against Gohmert in the heavily Republican district.

Shirley McKellar had been the Democrat nominee the last several elections but her new post on the Tyler city council kept her from running again.

Gilbert announced his campaign last September. He said that his background as a rancher, former high school agriculture teacher, and small business owner made him the perfect challenger.

The race made headlines across Texas when a fight broke out between supporters of both campaigns back in July. The incident occurred at dueling protests dealing with the use of federal forces in Portland, Oregon.

In the scuffle that followed, Gilbert’s campaign manager was injured. Gohmert also said that he was on his way back to Washington, D.C., and was unaware of the counterprotest by his supporters, saying: “I don’t know who it was” and that it was hard to say who started it.

Gilbert claimed on social media after the incident that Gohmert’s supporters initiated at least one fight.

Here are some of @replouiegohmert's supporters choking out one of the attendees at the Tyler rally. They nearly knocked over the monument behind the man in the sky blue shirt! @texasdemocrats pic.twitter.com/47a5Rh4uQ0 — Hank Gilbert (@Hank4Texas) July 26, 2020

Gohmert then made news across the country when he tested positive for the coronavirus on the day he was scheduled to fly on Air Force One with President Trump.

Trump himself would later test positive in October and Gohmert wrote in a tweet: “I’m so sorry that you have the Chinese Virus. May God bless you through this time.”