Gohmert tries to take Pence lawsuit to Supreme Court

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As chaos brews in the Capitol over the presidential election certification, Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert filed Wednesday to have his lawsuit against Vice President Mike Pence considered by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Gohmert and several Arizona Republicans are attempting to give the vice president the power to decide which votes, or whether none, should be counted when there is any objection to the slate of electors.

“He may ignore all electors from a certain state,” the lawsuit states. “That is the power bestowed upon him by the Constitution.”

This would mean the vice president would have the power to completely disregard the votes of entire states at will, effectively choosing which candidate will win.

Gohmert submitted the emergency application to have the case considered by the Supreme Court less than a week after his case was thrown out in federal court by a Tyler judge.

Several members of Congress, including Gohmert himself, have vowed to object as votes are counted in the official election certification.

Wednesday on Twitter, Pence posted a response to those asking him to decide which votes should count.

“Some believe that as Vice President, I should be able to accept or reject electoral votes unilaterally. Others believe that electoral votes should never be challenged in a Joint Session of Congress. After a careful study of our Constitution, our laws, and our history, I believe neither view is correct.” Vice President Mike Pence

Earlier today, President Trump admonished his vice president on Twitter, stating that Pence “didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution.”