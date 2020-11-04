Gov. Abbott congratulates Jay Dean for keeping his House District 7 seat

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott tonight congratulated Rep. Jay Dean on winning re-election in House District 7.

Representative Dean is a powerful voice for East Texas in the House, and I applaud him on his re-election victory,” said Governor Abbott. “Jay worked with me to rein in property taxes and strengthen education in Texas, and I know he will continue to fight for the people of Upshur and Gregg counties.”

Dean was elected in 2016 to serve as State Representative for House District 7, the area encompassing Gregg and Upshur counties.



Dean describes himself on his House website as being a strong advocate for cutting the size of government, upholding the Constitution, defending religious liberty, securing the border, strengthening education, advancing the 2nd Amendment and protecting life.



He and his wife, Pokie, live in Longview and have three children.