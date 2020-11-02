Gov. Abbott deploying Texas National Guard members on Election Day to protect landmarks

TEXAS (KETK) – Members of the Texas National Guard will be used to protect national landmarks and other locations that can become targets on the orders of Gov. Greg Abbott. The Texas government is taking this measure in case things become violent.

1,000 Texas National Guard troops deployed for Election Day has many people questioning the move, especially during such a tense election. Governor Abbot had this to say:

“We want to make sure, in the event, that there are any protests after the elections are concluded that we will have adequate personnel in place. To make sure we will be able to address any protests that turn into riots. “ Gov. Abbott

The troops will help out DPS officers keep the peace around our state. Some city leaders say they appreciate the support but don’t want the extra help.

“We haven’t had any indication of anything special or out of the ordinary either on election or after the Election Day. Certainly, we will be prepared for anything that happens,” says Austin mayor, Steve Adler.

“We don’t forsee a need for the national guard if he does that that’s his prerogative as the governor. We don’t have any missions for them or any need for the national guard to be here in houston or cities across Texas,” says Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo

The governor says where the troops will be deployed will be on a as-needed basis.