TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott endorsed Texas House District 6 candidate Daniel Alders on Wednesday.

District 6 is comprised of part of Smith County and has been represented by Rep. Matt Schaefer since November 2012.

In his endorsement, Abbott said Alders is “a strong conservative with deep East Texas roots who will help me deliver crucial Republican victories in Austin.”

“He understands why Texas has the best business climate in the nation and remains among the best states to start a business,” Abbott said. “Daniel will be a strong ally in the Texas House and will help me secure the border, cut property taxes and expand school choice for all Texas families.”

Alders posted to Facebook that he is honored to have Abbott’s endorsement.

“I look forward to working with him to advance our conservative governance and bring greater freedom and prosperity to Texans,” Alders said.