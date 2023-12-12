AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – In a release on Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott endorsed Cody Harris for re-election.

Harris is running for re-election as representative for Texas House District 8. Texas House District 8 includes Anderson, Cherokee, Navarro and part of Harrison counties.

“Representative Cody Harris’ strong conservative leadership helped pass important legislation to keep Texas the best place to live, work, and raise a family,” Abbott said of the incumbent.

Abbott has made a point of supporting candidates based on his policy of school vouchers, which is supported by Harris.

“As a product of our schools and the father of three local school boys, Cody knows that education is critical for our rural community. We know how best to educate our kids, not bureaucrats in Austin. That’s why he supports increased local control and proper funding for our classrooms — so our students and teachers have the resources they need to excel.” Cody Harris’ campaign website

Harris has been a member of the Texas House of Representatives since 2019 serves on the House Agriculture & Livestock Committee, Public Education Committee, House Administration Committee and the Select Committee on Educational Opportunity & Enrichment.