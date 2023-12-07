AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Wednesday his endorsement for Joanne Shofner for House District 11.

“Joanne Shofner is the kind of new conservative voice we need in Austin to help deliver key Republican victories that are important to Texans,” Abbott said. “As a small business owner, Joanne understands that cutting property taxes is essential for Texas to remain the economic engine of the nation. She’ll fight to secure our border from President Biden’s disastrous open border policies and will expand school choice for every Texas parent and student across our great state. I am proud to endorse Joanne Shofner, and I urge all Texans in House District 11 to join me in supporting her for House District 11.” Governor Greg Abbott

District 11 includes Nacogdoches, Newton, Panola, Rusk, Sabine and Shelby counties and is home to 771,000 people.

Incumbent Travis Clardy has represented House District 11 since 2013, but Abbott chose to endorse challenger Shofner for next year’s election, despite endorsing Clardy in the past.

It has been reported that Abbott has been prioritizing endorsing candidates that support school vouchers excluding many incumbent opponents. Clardy has been vocal against the school vouchers, having voted against them, perhaps leading to his lack of endorsement.

Shofner has taken the stance in line with Abbott’s school vouchers, listing it as one of her priorities alongside permanently cutting property tax and calling for prosecution of voter fraud.