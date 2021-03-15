WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott to hold news conference endorsing new election integrity legislation

HOUSTON (KETK) – Governor Greg Abbott will be in Houston Monday morning to discuss new legislation for election integrity, a top priority for Abbott this session.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be streamed here.

East Texas State Senator Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola), the chairman of the State Affairs Committee, said that the bills were “already in the process” even before the 2020 election.

“Texas has been working on election integrity for a while. “This was already in process, but then the 2020 election was so in the national spotlight, and so many people have questions, so many people have concerns. I would say that has raised the profile of the issue.” State Sen. Bryan Hughes

Former President Trump’s consistent lie that the 2020 election was stolen convicted nearly 75% of Republicans in a December Quinnipiac poll that there was widespread fraud in the election.

This despite the fact that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office spent 22,000 man-hours searching for voter fraud in the state. Out of nearly 17 million votes cast, only 16 ballots with fraudulent addresses were found, or roughly 0.00000094%, according to The Houston Chronicle.

Many of the bills would address different ways that Texans voted during the pandemic, such as expanded drive-thru voting and mail-in ballots. Texas Republicans sued over Harris County’s drive-thru voting back in the fall, but courts refused to throw out the ballots.