LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — We are about five weeks away from the November elections and the Gregg County Election officials say they’re ready to go.

They passed the public test and hash review and are now working on getting their voting machines programmed and deployed. Staff at the Gregg County Elections Office are encouraging voters to be confident and trust the democratic process.

“There are so many laws and steps and practices in place to make sure that we do our job and that there is a backup trail and a paper trail for everything that we do,” said Jennifer Briggs, elections administrator of Gregg County.

They also encourage voters to come to the polls prepared. Voters must have a photo I.D. on-hand.

“Just look over the candidates before they vote to get an idea of who they want to vote for so they are not stumped when they come to the voting machines,” said Luanna Lewis, deputy elections administrator for Gregg County.

On Tuesday, Lewis was the recipient of the Certified Elections Registration Administrator (CERA) certification. This is the highest professional achievement for election officials in the country. She said she was honored to receive the award.

Briggs has heard there have been flyers, emails and texts sent to people saying they are not registered to vote. She explained these messages are not from the elections office, even if it has the election office address attached. People should verify with officials before ever responding to the messages.

“Some of those flyers that are going out, they have my address at the courthouse here for the elections office and they are going to people that may have (died) may not have lived in that home for years. Give us a call, I am not sending those out. Those are coming from parties and political candidates,” said Briggs.

She added that all poll worker’s positions are filled, and poll workers are now required to take a course from the Secretary of State website.

The elections official says, if a registered voter is not physically able to vote at the polls, contact the elections office for other options.